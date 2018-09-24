Student Lois Sofia And Father Appear Before Rights Panel In Tamil Nadu

Lois Sofia had raised anti-BJP slogans in a domestic flight.

A research scholar who raised anti-BJP slogans in a domestic flight, and her father appeared at a state human rights commission (SHRC) hearing today, on their complaint of alleged human rights violations over the incident.

Lois Sofia (28) and her father A A Saamy appeared before SHRC the member D Jayachandran at a hearing in the city.

Sofia had on September 3 raised anti-BJP slogans inside a Tuticorin bound flight in which the party's state unit President Tamilisai Soundararajan was travelling.

The BJP leader and the student were involved in an altercation after landing at the airport, a video of which was aired by TV channels.

Sophia, a student of a Canadian university on a visit to her native Tuticorin, was later arrested in connection with the incident, but a local court granted her bail.

Her father had lodged a police complaint against Soundararajan and her supporters, accusing them of holding out threats.

He also moved the SHRC over the alleged manhandling of his daughter at Tuticorin airport as a fallout of the incident the Commission had summoned them for a hearing today.

The SHRC asked police about what action had been taken in Saamy's complaint.

Jayachandran ordered Saamy to appear at the next hearing here on October 26 and also police, before which the complaint was filed, to appear that day before the Commission.