Spiritual Leader's 'Past Lives' Speech In 2 Chennai Schools Sparks Row

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi ordered an inquiry (representational)

An alleged superstitious speech by a spiritual orator Maha Vishnu at two government schools in Chennai has triggered a controversy and a debate over spirituality and superstition in schools.

In a video NDTV couldn't independently verify, Maha Vishnu is seen and heard saying that misdeeds in past birth is responsible for deformities and disabilities in the present birth. A differently abled male teacher is seen objecting to the speech. Maha Vishnu is also seen arguing with the teacher and justifying his comments.

Following a public uproar, the school education department transferred two headmistresses at whose schools the controversial speaker had addressed students.

Underscoring that schools ought to be places that nurture a scientific temper and not superstition, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi ordered an inquiry.

"Severe action will be taken against after a written report is received on who had arranged this," he said. To a specific question if there would be action against the speaker Maha Vishnu, he said "yes", adding he had exceeded limits on campus.

The incident has also drawn political criticism, with the AIADMK accusing the ruling DMK of promoting spirituality in schools to appease the BJP. "This is a secret pact between the DMK and the BJP," said Kovai Sathyan, AIADMK spokesperson. The DMK today denied these allegations.

Recently, the ruling DMK had justified the introduction of Hindu faith related programmes in colleges run by the temple board, something its allies opposed. It had also organised a conference on Lord Muruga.

The state government had invited Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to release the Rs 100 commemorative coin in honour of late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, triggering speculation of a bonhomie with the BJP.

Chief Minister MK Stalin recently said the coin release event was purely a government event with due courtesies for the Union Minister and nothing more.