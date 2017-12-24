Who Will Win Jayalalithaa's RK Nagar Seat? Counting Begins: 10 Facts

Results for the RK Nagar by-election that was held on Thursday will be out by noon. (File)

Chennai: Counting of votes have started in Chennai's RK Nagar, the seat former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa represented in the Tamil Nadu assembly till her death in December last year. A record 77 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the by-election that was held on Thursday. Election officials said the figure was the highest since 2011. During the 2016 assembly elections, around 67.6 per cent polling was recorded. Jayalalithaa represented the seat twice and it is crucial for her party, the ruling AIADMK, to retain it.