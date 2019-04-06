Missing Teenage Girl Found Dead With Throat Slit In Tamil Nadu's Pollachi

A few passersby noticed the body on the river bed and informed police (Representational)

A teenage girl, who was reported missing two days back, was found dead with her throat slit on a riverbed near Pollachi in the district Saturday, police said.

The 19-year-old girl, identified as Pragati, went missing two days ago, following which her parents had lodged a complaint with police.

She was pursuing her second year BSc at a Coimbatore city college. Investigators say she had left her college hostel and had planned to visit her home in Dindigul district.

The body has been sent for an autopsy. District SP Sujith Kumar told NDTV, "Only after the post-mortem report we can confirm if she was sexually assaulted as well".

She was engaged and her wedding was slated for June 13, confirmed a police officer.

Pollachi, where her body was found, is still grappling with the recent allegations of sexual abuse following which eight young men were arrested, four of who are still behind bars. Over the last seven years the group had allegedly blackmailed women and sexually abused around fifty women. They had befriended women students on social media and sexually abused them after winning their confidence. Police say they had used videos to blackmail them in return for money and sexual favours.

Only one survivor has given written complaint. Though the state government had transferred the case to CBI the national investigating agency agency is yet to take over. The SP who had revealed name of the survivor has been shifted. However no action has been taken against the Tamilnadu Home Secretary who too has revealed her name in the order transferring the case to CBI.

In another case a seven year old girl was also sexually assaulted and murdered in Pollachi last week. One man has been arrested.

