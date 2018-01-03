Politician Rajinikanth's First Port Of Call, DMK Chief Karunanidhi Superstar Rajinikanth had called on Karunanidhi last month, just days before his aides unveiled his plans to announce his political plans on December 31. He was back at Karunanidhi's house on Wednesday evening, welcomed and escorted in by the veteran politician's son and the DMK's working president MK Stalin.

Superstar Rajinikanth called on DMK president M Karunanidhi in Chennai on Wednesday CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth, who had been seen to be hesitant about his political career for most of last year, has hit the gas pedal. On Wednesday, the 67-year-old who has just got himself a day job in politics, reached out to Tamil Nadu's senior-most politician, M Karunanidhi, 93, for his blessings, again.



Rajinikanth had called on Karunanidhi in early December, just days before his aides unveiled his plans to announce his political plans on December 31. He was back at Karunanidhi's house on Wednesday evening, welcomed and escorted in by the veteran politician's son and the DMK's working president MK Stalin.



"I respect him a lot. I told him I am entering politics. I took his blessings," Rajinikanth told reporters after the meeting with "the senior-most politician in the country".



Mr Karunanidhi was "very happy" to hear about his political debut, he said. "I am very happy and energised," he added.



It was Rajinikanth's first meeting with any political leader after announcing his decision to get into politics that he hopes, would be the starting point of what he calls "a political revolution" in the "historic" state of Tamil Nadu.



He hinted that it would be the last too. The superstar, who inspires religious-like fervour among his legion of followers, suggested this was the only courtesy call with a political leader that he had scheduled so far.



Mr Karunanidhi and Rajinikanth go back a long way.



Back in 1996, it was Rajinikanth's call to his supporters not to vote for J Jayalalithaa that was seen to have cost the AIADMK that year's assembly elections, with a DMK-led coalition sweeping the election. He had, however, later described that call as "a mistake and an accident".



But the association with the DMK leaders had nevertheless continued.



In August last year, Rajinikanth was front-row VIP at a function to mark 75 years of the DMK's mouthpiece, 'Murasoli'. Unlike Kamal Haasan who was on stage and had spoken about an offer from the DMK to join the party back in the 1980s, Rajinikanth had, however, not spoken at the event. DMK leaders had then explained his presence at the event to his personal relations with Karunanidhi and his son.



Rajinikanth's appearance on Wednesday indicates that relationship would continue, despite his call to AIADMK and DMK party cadre who had disillusioned by the two parties to switch over to his side.







