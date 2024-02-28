PM Modi's Big Praise For AIADMK's MGR, Jayalalithaa Months After Ally's Exit

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday invoked the legacy of AIADMK founder MGR and former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa, months after the party ruled out joining forces with the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls. He also attacked the ruling DMK.

In an apparent olive branch to the former ally, the prime minister who was addressing state BJP President K Annamalai's padyatra in Tiruppur, said the politics of the DMK was "an insult" to the legacy of MGR.

"MGR gave quality education and healthcare in Tamil Nadu which is why his popularity was unmatched among the poor. The way the current DMK government works is an insult to MGR and Jayalalithaa," he said.

With the BJP's vote share dwindling in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, PM Modi's third tour of the southern states in two months is a bid to expand the BJP's footprint which has been declining over the last few years.

Hitting back over the DMK allegations of "financial discrimination" or lack of special packages for flood-hit Chennai and Tuticorin by the Centre, the prime minister targeted the Opposition INDIA alliance over alleged corruption.

"INDIA constituents have accepted defeat but intend to loot. But the people have made up their mind to prevent any such effort... in Tamil Nadu, BJP is preparing to end the politics of corruption," he said.

Tuesday's mega rally also marked the culmination of state BJP chief K Annamalai's padayatra across all Tamil Nadu assembly seats over the last seven months. With frequent visits by the prime minister and the long padyatra, the BJP is looking to expand its diminished presence in the southern state as its former allies inch closer to the AIADMK.

So far only one party, Tamil Maanila Congress, has agree to join the BJP-led NDA alliance for upcoming Lok Sabha polls. "Ours is a regional party with a national outlook. It's important that PM Modi is strengthened to make India the third largest economy," party president GK Vasan said.