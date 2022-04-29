Tamil Nadu Woman Stabbed By Husband Outside Court Before Divorce Hearing

Tamil Nadu: The woman is currently undergoing treatment.(Representational)

A woman was stabbed multiple times by her estranged husband outside a court in Perambalur district of Tamil Nadu, where they were to appear in their divorce case.

Police have arrested the husband and registered a case against him for attempt to murder.

Police said the couple, Sudha and Kamaraj, coincidentally travelled in the same bus. Soon after they alighted at the court bus stop, "the man took his hidden knife out and stabbed her multiple times," said S Mani, Superintendent of Police, Perambalur.

"We have booked him for attempt to murder,” SP Mani added.

Police said a cop who had deboarded from the same bus and another who was on duty outside the court overpowered the accused.

"One of them suffered injuries. We also have incorporated provisions against attacking the police," Mr Mani added.

The woman is currently undergoing treatment.

Police said the couple had been fighting their divorce case over several years and it was in its final stages.