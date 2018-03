About 27 students are trapped in a major forest fire in Tamil Nadu's Theni district. On a request from Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has the instructed the Indian Air Force to help in rescue and evacuation of students.Southern Command is in touch with Collector of Theni, said the Defence Minister. "I have spoken to the District Collector, he has communicated that 10-15 students have been rescued. They are coming down the hill", tweeted Ms SitharamanFurther details are awaited.