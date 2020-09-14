Lost In Translation? Actor Suriya's NEET Comment Is Contempt, Says Judge

Actor Suriya has also called for a movement for a united voice against NEET

A Madras High Court judge has levelled contempt allegations against popular southern star Suriya Sivakaumar who on Sunday took on the court over the recent death of three medical aspirants by suicide on a single day in Tami Nadu.

Four students, who were to appear for the highly competitive NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test), died by suicide last week in Tamil Nadu.

Giving translation from Tamil of the controversial part from Suriya's statement, in a letter to the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, Justice SM Balasubramaniam said, "The said statement in my considered opinion amounts to contempt of Court as the integrity and devotion of the Hon'ble Judges as well as the Judicial System of our Great Nation are not only undermined but criticised in a bad shape, wherein there is threat for the public confidence on the Judiciary (sic)."

However, the judge's narration found in the copy circulated to the media is incorrect and inaccurate. Describing the deaths related to tough NEET as "painful" and "shaking his conscience", Suriya had said, "With the fear of life due to corona scare, court which dispenses justice via video-conferencing orders students to fearlessly go and take exams".

But in his letter to the Chief Justice, Justice SM Subramaniam said, "The Statement reveals that the Hon'ble Judges are afraid of their own life and rendering justice through video conferencing. While- so, they have no morale to pass orders directing the students to appear for NEET Exam without fear (sic)."

While Suriya's statement appears to be matter of fact, the judge's version has new elements like "morale" and "while -so" which are not found in the actor's statement.

Though several states had wanted postponement of NEET citing rising number of COVID 19 cases, recently the Supreme Court had upheld centre's decision to hold the mandatory entrance exam that aspirants have to qualify for admission to Medical colleges. It's in this context the actor had made a statement.

For nearly a decade, Tamil Nadu had abolished medical entrance exam, saying that it leads to stress among students and that poor students can't afford private coaching. The state had demanded exemption from NEET and consent to admit students on the basis of Class 12 marks.

Suriya has also called for a movement for a united voice against NEET, saying, "NEET kills doctor dreams of children from poor families. We shouldn't be silent spectators of student deaths."

On Saturday, Motilal, a trader's son in Tiruchengode town in Namakkal district and Aditya, a scrap merchant's son in Dharmapuri, had killed themselves, a day before Sunday's NEET. Both had failed in the exam last year.

Jothishri Durga, a sub-insepctor's daughter, had cleared NEET last year but was on the waiting list. In her suicide note, she said she was apprehensive of failure. A few days ago, Vignesh

a farmer's son, who had got a seat in a private dental college last year, died by suicide as his family couldn't afford Rs. 5 lakh needed for his admission. His parents say he was under stress.

Suriya also said he wants students to be prepared for both success and failure. The actor is yet to respond. NDTV hasn't managed to reach him yet.