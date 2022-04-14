NEET Face-Off: DMK To Boycott Tamil Nadu Governor's 'At Home Reception'

DMK will not attend an 'At Home Reception' organised by the Governor RN Ravi.

In the NEET face-off between the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu and the Raj Bhavan, the former will not attend an 'At Home Reception' organised by the Governor RN Ravi on Thursday, state Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu said.

Mr Thennarasu and Health Minister Ma Subramanian met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan over the status of the second Assembly bill seeking exemption for Tamil Nadu from the ambit of the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET). The House adopted the second bill after the Governor returned the earlier one, saying it was against the interests of the rural students.

Mr Thennarasu told reporters that while the Governor had to give his approval to the bill, he informed them that it was still under his consideration.

"The Assembly functions according to democratic ethos. And a unanimous resolution for the second time was adopted and its still stuck at the Raj bhavan. So in this situation, it would be not proper for us to participate in the feast," he said about the At Home Reception, organised coinciding with the Tamil New Year day today.

"We have conveyed our decision," to Mr Ravi, he added.

The Governor and Chief Minister MK Stalin were also slated to attend the unveiling of a statue of national poet, Mahakavi Subramania Bharathiar on the occasion, later in the day.

Mr Thennarasu pointed out that the demand for NEET exemption has also been taken up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah by Mr Stalin, but to no avail.

Responding to a question about the future course of action, including meeting the President over the issue, the Minister said Mr Stalin will discuss and decide on it.

DMK ally CPI(M) has already announced boycotting the event over the issue.

