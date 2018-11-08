Notes Ban Is "One Man Made Disaster For India," Says MK Stalin

In a tweet, MK Stalin termed the demonetisation as "one man made disaster for India".

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: November 08, 2018 20:14 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Notes Ban Is 'One Man Made Disaster For India,' Says MK Stalin

Over the notes ban, MK Stalin said many died outside banks (File Photo)

Chennai: 

DMK President MK Stalin and PMK Founder S Ramadoss on Thursday criticised the centre for banning Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 rupee notes in 2016.

In a tweet, MK Stalin termed the demonetisation as "one man made disaster for India".

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a television broadcast announced demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 rupee notes.

In his tweet, Mr Stalin said: "People were brought on streets with their money declared illegal. Indians stood in endless lines and many died outside banks, millions of jobs were lost, small industries shut and the economy hit irreversibly."

On the other hand, Mr Ramadoss said the day marks the second anniversary of not only banning Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 rupee notes but also of hurting the economy severely.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

MK StalinDemonetisationNotes Ban

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveGovardhan PujaPollution Level in DelhiKarnataka By-election ResultsUS ElectionsTamil NewsLive TVLive Cricket ScoreBenefits Of JaljeeraPNR StatusTrain StatusEntertainment NewsDelhi Air PollutionBenefits Of Coriander Seeds Air India Strike

................................ Advertisement ................................