'To Reassure Doctors, Patients': MK Stalin Enters Covid Wards In PPE Suit

MK Stalin inquired about the health of Covid patients admitted at the Coimbatore hospital

Wearing a PPE suit, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin went for a visit to Covid wards and ICUs in a Coimbatore hospital today. Mr Stalin said he went to the wards "against advise" as the Tamil Nadu government called this the first visit by a Chief Minister to a Covid ward in the state.

Mr Stalin inquired about the health of Covid patients admitted at the ESI hospital campus and the Coimbatore Government Medical College.

The DMK chief tweeted photographs of his visit and said, "I entered the Covid ward against advise to reassure doctors and frontline workers who risk their lives besides patients and their families."

"Besides medicine, the comfort and consolation that others provide will cure the disease," the Chief Minister said in a tweet in Tamil. The state government will infuse confidence, he added.

Coimbatore is the worst affected district in the state due to Covid with over 3,600 new infections in the last 24 hours.

With neighbouring districts including Tiruppur, Erode and Salem too recording high numbers, Mr Stalin has undertaken this second in person review in the region since he took over as chief minister a few weeks ago.

Prem Singh Tamang began the day by meeting patients at the Covid care centre set up at Paljor Stadium

On Saturday, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang too wore a PPE and went to Covid care centres to instill confidence among health workers and patients.

The chief minister took stock of the Covid situation in the Himalayan state which is in the throes of a spike in cases and recorded 273 infections on Saturday.