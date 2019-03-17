Tamil Nadu Students, Upset Over Ragging, Die After Drinking Poison

Madurai, Tamil Nadu: The two students were not able to put up with the ragging (Representational)

Upset over being ragged by a senior, two students of a private arts and science college in Tamil Nadu's Madurai allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison, police said Sunday.

The students, both pursuing their first year BA Economics course, had taken the poison on March 2, after which they were hospitalised.

While one of them died Saturday, the other had died four days ago, police said.

They said the two students were not able to put up with the ragging and so decided to take this step.

Police are on the lookout for a person identified as Jaisakthi, who allegedly ragged the students.

The college authorities said they were investigating the incident.

