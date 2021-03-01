High Court To Take Up IPS Officer's Harassment Case Against Top Cop Today

The Madras High Court will take up the case at 2.15 pm today (File)

The Madras High Court will take up a sexual harassment complaint by a woman IPS officer in Tamil Nadu against a high-ranking male colleague later today.

Special DGP (Law & Order) Rajesh Das allegedly asked the complainant to get into his car and misbehaved with her. She alleged the incident happened while she was on duty during Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami's tour of central districts days ago.

Expressing shock over the complaint, Justice H Anand told the court that he is going to take suo motu cognisance and monitor the probe. The complaint also states a male Superintendent of Police allegedly tried to stop the woman officer from lodging a complaint. The case is to be taken up at 2.15pm today.

Last the week, the woman officer filed a written complaint against Rajesh Das. She also named Chengalpattu SP D Kannan for allegedly stopping her car at a toll plaza to stop her from filing a complaint, apparently under instructions from the top cop.

The Tamil Nadu government has constituted an inquiry committee to probe the case which includes bureaucrats, woman police officers besides external members from NGOs. The officer under the scanner has been put under wait list but has not been suspended yet.

Sources confirmed to NDTV that he had been excluded from meetings related to security cover for Prime Minister Modi's visit to Coimbatore last Thursday.

A few days ago, Mr Palaniswami had said: "An inquiry committee has been constituted to probe sexual harassment allegations against the senior police officer. Only after the probe we would know the truth".

DMK Chief MK Stalin slammed the ruling AIADMK and said it's a "shame that the government shields such officers".

"This is peak of ugliness and reflection of arrogance. I bow my head for the woman officer's courage," Mr Stalin added.

Expressing concern, former DGP Letika Saran told NDTV, "Its a huge black mark. You can't say it doesn't happen. It should never happen. It is no, no, no. A capital NO".

On Sunday, DMK MP Kanimozhi also led a protest to expedite action against both police officers.