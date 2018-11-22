Made In India, A Robot That Can Imitate 25 Human Expressions

The robot can smile, laugh, blink the eyes and imitate other expressions.

In a first of its kind in India, a robotic training centre in Tamil Naidu's Coimbatore has made a robot, which can imitate 25 human expressions.

The light-weight robot can be kept on a table and can be assembled easily by a 10-year-old child.

This new technology, developed by Coimbatore based robotic training centre, RoboChakra, can easily understand any commands and work accordingly. The robot can smile, laugh, blink the eyes and imitate other expressions.

The expression robot was made for children.

The founder and CEO of RoboChakra, Arun Rajeev said they developed this robot majorly for children and after its success, they will also try to use it for different purposes.

"We have come up with this concept of Amingo, which is an expression robot. The best part of this robot is that even a 10-year old child can assemble an Amingo and then he can add code to add expressions to it. The robot will help a child to learn something new every day," he said.