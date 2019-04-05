Sons, Daughters Of Tamil Nadu's Political Families Ready To Take Charge

MK Stalin has fielded his sister Kanimozhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls

The generation next is literally taking over Tamil Nadu politics. After succeeding his late father M Karunanidhi, DMK Chief MK Stalin has fielded seven sons and daughters of party veterans for Lok Sabha polls, including his sister Kanimozhi and nephew Dayanidhi Maran.

Plunging into the rough and tumble of electoral politics for the first time is Dr Kalanidhi Veerasami, son of former Minister Arcot Veerasami in North Chennai and Thamilachi Thangapandian, daughter of another late veteran in South Chennai. Fighting an uphill battle to reclaim his party's former stronghold from AIADMK Dr Kalanidhi denies it was a cakewalk for him.

"I was actually denied ticket last time for assembly elections. Do you know that. Whether we are given tickets or not we are like family in DMK and we remain in touch helping each other," he told NDTV.

DMK's key ally Congress has given a ticket yet again to Karti Chidamabram, son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram for Sivaganga and former MLA Vishnu Prasad, son of former state Congress Chief Krishnasamy.

Not many cadres openly revolt against dynastic politics in any of these parties. But certainly whispers and murmurs of protest that more qualified candidates are ignored are being heard.

The ruling AIADMK has fielded 4 sons of leaders including party boss and Deputy Chief Minister OPS' son Ravindranath, former Speaker PH Pandian's son ex MP Manoj Pandian and Fisheries Minister Jayakumar's son sitting MP Jayavardhan who says AIADMK Chief J Jayalalaithaa had handpicked him in 2014. He's trying hard to retain South Chennai which includes the city's IT Corridor.

Listing his achievements as an MP including asking 800 questions in the parliament over the last five years he says, "I've brought 13,000 crore investment and 60,000 jobs to South Chennai. Whatever be the political background of a candidate, we have to work hard with people and earn our position".

NDA ally PMK has yet again fielded party boss Ramadoss' son former Health Minister Ambumani for Dharmapuri. His party is facing tough questions for aligning with the AIADMK it has been extremely critical of on corruption.

While DMK and the Congress are largely known for dynastic politics, the AIADMK has joined the bandwagon this time. While opportunity for youngsters is welcome many point out all of them are extremely affluent. The state already ranks number one in seizure of unaccounted cash and some even ask if they were elected would they serve the constituency of their families.

