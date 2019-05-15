Sack Minister For 'Chop His Tongue' Threat To Kamal Haasan, Says Party

If he speaks like this people will chop his tongue, Rajenthra Balaji said.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's party Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM) has demanded that State Minister for Milk and Dairy Development KT Rajenthra Balaji, who wanted Mr Haasan's tongue chopped for his comments on Nathuram Godse who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi in 1948, be sacked.

"It's condemnable. Tamil Nadu minister Rajenthra Balaji has violated his oath of office and ought to be sacked," MNM's General Secretary A Arunachalam said in a statement.

Mr Haasan, who was campaigning in Tamil Nadu's Aravakurichi town on Sunday night, in Tamil had said about Godse: "Independent India's first extremist was a Hindu."

"I am not saying this because this is a Muslim dominant area. I say this in front of Gandhi statue," the 64-year-old added.

A day after, responding to the MNM chief's speech Mr Balaji demanded Mr Haasan's tongue should be cut off for making the remark.

"Kamal's tongue has to be chopped. Can he talk about Hindu extremism in a Hindu dominant area? If he speaks like this people will chop his tongue".

The statement also said, "The minister has no political decorum, and personal discipline".

The state BJP President Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has also sought action against the speech claiming, "It affects communal harmony".

MNM sources said Kamal Haasan was explaining with a real example that extremism has no religion and that extremist elements are present in all religions. "He spoke for around seven minutes but many are quoting just a few lines out of context," a leader added.

