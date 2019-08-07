Karunanidhi Death Anniversary: MK Stalin, Kanimozhi Lead Procession

Karunanidhi, who was Tamil Nadu's longest-serving chief minister, died in August last year at the age of 94 after long illness.

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: August 07, 2019 12:59 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Karunanidhi Death Anniversary: MK Stalin, Kanimozhi Lead Procession

Party leaders carried a huge garlanded picture of the leader during the procession.


Chennai: 

DMK president MK Stalin along with DMK lawmaker Kanimozhi and other leaders of the party, participated in the procession to the memorial of the party patriarch M Karunanidhi at Chennai's Marina beach, on his first death anniversary today.

Former Defence Minister AK Antony also participated in the procession.

Party leaders carried a colossal garlanded picture of the leader during the procession.

i22p6o6k

karunanidi procession

Mr Stalin who contested his first major elections after his father, M Karunanidhi's death last year vindicated himself by winning 37 out of 38 parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu.

Karunanidhi, who was Tamil Nadu's longest-serving chief minister, died in August last year at the age of 94 after long illness.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

KanimozhiMK StalinKarunanidhi death anniversary

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sushma SwarajArticle 370Sushma Swaraj DiesSushma Swaraj NewsKashmirFarooq AbdullahDhara 370PNR StatusLive TVAmazon SaleVivo S1Realme XNote 10

................................ Advertisement ................................