Karunanidhi Death Anniversary: MK Stalin, Kanimozhi Lead Procession

Party leaders carried a huge garlanded picture of the leader during the procession.

DMK president MK Stalin along with DMK lawmaker Kanimozhi and other leaders of the party, participated in the procession to the memorial of the party patriarch M Karunanidhi at Chennai's Marina beach, on his first death anniversary today.

Former Defence Minister AK Antony also participated in the procession.

Mr Stalin who contested his first major elections after his father, M Karunanidhi's death last year vindicated himself by winning 37 out of 38 parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu.

Karunanidhi, who was Tamil Nadu's longest-serving chief minister, died in August last year at the age of 94 after long illness.

