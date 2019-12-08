Kamal Haasan Says His Party Won't Contest Tamil Nadu Rural Polls

Kamal Haasan's party, however, will contest Tamil Nadu assembly polls in 2021.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan today said that his party Makkal Needhi Maiam chief will not contest rural local body elections in Tamil Nadu. His contemporary Rajinikanth will not support any party for the elections.

Mr Haasan said it was clear that people's participation in these elections will be very less.

Saying that the local body elections will not be a journey towards people's welfare, Mr Haasan hit out at both the ruling AIADMK and DMK for "staging a political drama" in the name of elections.

Mr Haasan said his party will not contest the rural civic polls adding that his goal was to take power in Tamil Nadu in the 2021 Assembly elections.

Superstar Rajinikanth-led Rajini Makkal Mandram, a launch vehicle for his proposed political party said, "our beloved chief Rajinikanth has not offered his support to anyone for the upcoming civic polls in Tamil Nadu."

Rajinikanth had also declared that the Assembly elections in 2021 were his target.

On December 7, the State Election Commission issued a fresh notification for elections to rural local bodies in 27 districts of Tamil Nadu on December 27 and 30.

The elections, however, appear to be hanging in balance as the DMK, immediately after the new notification, said it had no other option but to again move the court over completion of the delimitation exercise and quota for SC/STs and women in accordance with the top court's directive.

On December 2, the State Election Commission had announced elections to rural local bodies in two phases on December 27 and 30.

The DMK, however, approached the Supreme Court and following its verdict, the election panel issued a fresh notification.

The state government had this year bifurcated Tirunelveli and Villupuram districts and created new districts of Tenkasi and Kallakurichi respectively.

Vellore was divided into three districts, comprising residuary Vellore, and two new districts of Tirupattur and Ranipet. Chengelpet was carved out of Kancheepuram. By reorganising four districts, five new districts were carved out.