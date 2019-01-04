Kamal Haasan Blames Right Wing For Sabarimala Violence

On PM Modi expressing the openness to ally with him and Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan said, "That is his stand, but will we go is something we have to decide."

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: January 04, 2019 20:24 IST
Chennai: 

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan squarely blamed the right-wing for "inciting" violence in Kerala after protests erupted in Kerala on Thursday over the entry of two women into the Lord Ayyappa shrine at Sabarimala.

"Violence has been incited by the right wing," the Makkal Needhi Maiam chief told reporters on Thursday night.

Members of the Sabarimala Karma Samithi, an umbrella organisation of pro-Hindutva groups, and the Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad had called a dawn-to-dusk strike to protest the entry of two women in their 40s into the Sabarimala shrine.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing the openness to ally with him and Rajinikanth, Mr Haasan said, "That is his stand, but will we go is something we have to decide."

"We will announce it at a meeting separately," he said.

