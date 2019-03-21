'Headless Human Body': K Palaniswami On Situation Of DMK-Congress Alliance

K Palaniswami slammed the DMK-Congress alliance. (File)

Taking potshots at the DMK-Congress combine for not being able to project a Prime Minister candidate unanimously, top AIADMK leader and Chief Minister K Palaniswami said Wednesday the situation in the opposition camp was similar to a headless human body.

Only a stable government under a good leader can provide good governance and ensure security and peace for the 130 crore people and it is the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who fit the bill, he said.

The BJP, PMK, DMDK, and Puthiya Tamizhagam are among the parties that form part of the AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.

Mr Palaniswami said the AIADMK and its allies in unison, pointed to Narendra Modi as the next Prime Minister.

"But to this day, the DMK-Congress combine could not even decide who their PM candidate is," the Chief Minister said, addressing a party workers meet here as party of election campaign.

Slamming the DMK-Congress combine, Mr Palaniswami said "You have not even declared who your Prime Ministerial candidate is and that is akin to a headless body," he said.

"A human body can be described as a human body only if all the parts find a place, but the DMK-Congress combine does not have a head," he said.

"Security is very important for the nation's growth and development of industries," he said and alleged that in the wake of threats from neighbouring Pakistan, security has become even more imperative.

"It is Prime Minister Modi and the BJP that could ensure the nation's security," he said to thunderous applause.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country was poised to be emerge as a "superpower," he said.

Targeting DMK president MK Stalin for pitching Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for the post of Prime Minister in Chennai, the Chief Minister said MK Stalin's proposal did not even have takers even among their friendly parties.

MK Stalin had first proposed Gandhi's name for the post of Prime Minister in December 2018 at a meet here to unveil the statue of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.

Later, while addressing a rally in Kolkata, MK Stalin did not maintain his previous stand and claimed that the Prime Minister will be picked following poll victory, Mr Palaniswami said.

"One stand in Chennai and another at Kolkata. That is the DMK. Even a chameleon would change its colour after some time, but the DMK changes its stand every second," he said.

While the AIADMK always had honoured the coalition dharma, the DMK was a party that always shifted its stand.

Ridiculing MK Stalin, the Chief Minister said Karunanidhi "did not have faith," on his son (Stalin) and that was why he refrained from making him the party president.

"If Stalin's father himself had not reposed faith on him, how come the people will do it?" he asked.

