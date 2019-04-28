Jewellery Worth Rs 2 Crore Allegedly Looted From Firm In Tamil Nadu

Police said there was no security personnel at the office at the time of the incident (Representational)

Pledged gold jewels worth Rs two crore and Rs one lakh cash were allegedly looted by a masked man from a private finance firm after he assaulted two women employees, police said on Sunday.

The man covering his face with a handkerchief entered the office of the company on Saturday evening when only the two women were present and assaulted them rendering them unconscious before taking away the jewels and cash, they said.

The women after regaining consciousness informed police who along with fingerprint experts and a sniffer dog arrived at the office and began investigations.

Five special police teams have been formed to catch the man, police said adding they were questioning the women employees.

CCTV footage, both in the office and also at the entrance of the building, showed a man moving around with a handkerchief covering his face.

There was no security personnel at the office at the time of the incident, the police added.

