Tax Searches Underway At Premises Linked To Tamil Nadu Minister EV Velu

EV Velu, a senior DMK leader, holds the Public Works portfolio in the MK Stalin-led cabinet.

Income Tax officials on Friday launched searches in multiple locations in Tamil Nadu linked to state minister EV Velu, police sources said.

The searches were being held in different parts of the state, including here, the sources said without divulging details.

Mr Velu, a senior DMK leader, holds the Public Works portfolio in the MK Stalin-led cabinet.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)