2 Delhi Cops Pose As Taxmen, Raid Businessman's House, Arrested

Two constables have been arrested for posing as income tax officials and raiding a Delhi businessman's house in the city, said police.

The incident was reported from the Preet Vihar area in the national capital.

A mobile phone, documents were taken away by the men posing as tax officials, said the family in its complaint to the police. The alleged tax officials asked for more, the family, suspecting something was amiss, confronted them and they fled soon after.

Upon investigation, Delhi police found that the men who visited the businessman's house posing as taxmen were its own officials - one is a head constable at Preet Vihar and the other is head constable in the traffic department.

The special cell of the Delhi Police is investigating the case.