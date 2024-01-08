Heavy Rain In Tamil Nadu, Schools Shut For A Day In Several Districts

The Nagapattinam administration announced a holiday for schools and colleges. (Representational)

Overnight rains lashed parts of Tamil Nadu, including the northern region, prompting authorities to declare a holiday on Monday for schools in different districts.

Chennai and neighbouring Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram, besides Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur received good spells.

A day's holiday was declared for schools in districts including Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Vellore and Kallakurichi.

The Nagapattinam district administration announced a holiday for schools and colleges in Nagapattinam and Keelvelur circles.

The district received the maximum rainfall of 167 mm during the period 8.30 am on Jauary 7 till 5.30 am on Monday, the Regional Meteorological Centre said.

Karaikkal (Puducherry UT) received 122 mm during this period.

