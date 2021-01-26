Ex-AIADMK Leader VK Sasikala To Be Freed From Jail After 4 Years Today

VK Sasikala had contracted the virus on January 20 (File)

Former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala will be freed on Wednesday from Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Prison after spending four years in jail in a corruption case. Ms Sasikala, a former aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, will remain in the hospital as she is being treated for the coronavirus infection.

A prison official told news agency PTI that the 63-year-old will be released tomorrow, and all the formalities will be completed in the hospital. It is unclear when she will be discharged from the hospital.

Ms Sasikala had contracted the virus on January 20, days ahead of her scheduled release. She was admitted to Bengaluru's Bowring hospital and later shifted to the Victoria hospital.



She had developed symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness, a trait of COVID-19, but her earlier Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR test reports turned negative. However, on suspicion, fresh tests were conducted last Thursday, which confirmed the COVID-19 infection.



Ms Sasikala's nephew and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, who came to Bengaluru on learning about her illness, had told reporters she was stable.

"I got reliable information that her health is stable. Doctors are looking after her very well. Good care is given. They are monitoring her," Mr Dhinakaran had said last week.

On Monday, he said the decision to discharge her would be taken after consultation with the doctors.



Ms Sasikala was sentenced to four years in prison in 2017 in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case. Her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi and J Jayalalithaa's foster son VN Sudhakaran were also convicted in the case.

With inputs from PTI