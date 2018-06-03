Enquiry Begins For Police Firing During Anti Sterlite Protests In Tuticorin SHRC members also visited the Sterlite staff quarters and assessed the damage caused to the company property by protesters.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT 13 people were killed in police firing after protests for closure of the Sterlite plant Tuticorin: The State Human Rights Commission Saturday began its enquiry into the police firing during the anti Sterlite protests in the city on May 22 and 23 that turned violent, leading to the death of 13 persons.



SHRC members also visited the Sterlite staff quarters and assessed the damage caused to the company property by protesters.



They later visited the injured at the hospitals.



The state government constituted Commission of Inquiry under retired Madras High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan also requested the public to give it information about the violence and firing, either in person or through letters before June 22.



On May 29, the Tamil Nadu government had cancelled the land allotment for expansion of Vedanta group's copper plant here and also ordered the state Pollution control board to seal and permanently close the existing unit.



Thirteen people were killed in police firing on May 22 and 23 after protests for closure of the plant over pollution concerns turned violent in Tuticorin.



