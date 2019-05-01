Elephant Tramples 60-Year-Old Woman In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

A 60-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant (Representational)

A 60-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Karunyanagar today, police said.



The woman was sleeping in front of her house due to the hot weather when the elephant suddenly appeared and attacked her in the early hours.



She died on the spot, police added.

