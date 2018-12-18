Elephant Destroying Crops In Tamil Nadu For 6 Months Tranquilised

Forest department sources said that their efforts to scare it away using Kumkis (tamed elephants) in the last six months had failed.

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: December 18, 2018 23:42 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Elephant Destroying Crops In Tamil Nadu For 6 Months Tranquilised

Some villagers noticed the elephant moving about the area and alerted officials (Representational)


Coimbatore: 

An elephant, which had been foraying into fields and destroying crops at Periya Thadagam area on the outskirts of the city and evading capture for the last six months was tranquilised Tuesday.

Forest department sources said that their efforts to scare it away using Kumkis (tamed elephants) in the last six months had failed.

They said some villagers noticed the elephant moving about the area in heat early Tuesday and alerted them.

Officials rushed a team to the spot with kumkis, along with a  veterinarian.

The pachyderm was tranquilised and brought under control, radio collared and loaded onto a truck with the help of kumkis, they said, adding it would be taken to a spot in Mudumalai, bordering Bandipur in Karnataka and Wayanad in Kerala.

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

elephant tranquilised

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsIPL AuctionPNR StatusTrain StatusMumbai MetroJEE main admit card

................................ Advertisement ................................