Thousands Reach Shrine Basilica In Tamil Nadu For Easter Celebrations

As a mark of celebrating the resurrection of Jesus, a candlelight procession commenced last night.

Thousands of devotees have thronged the Shrine Basilica in Tamil Nadu's Vailankanni for Easter celebrations.

The celebrations, which commenced last night, will continue today.

As a mark of celebrating the resurrection of Jesus, a candlelight procession commenced at 11 PM on Saturday.

At midnight, the resurrection of Jesus was announced by the parish priest Prabhakar Adigalar, followed by special prayers, church officials said.

Today morning, prayers in all South Indian languages commenced and will be held throughout the day, they said.

Thousands of pilgrims from various parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra are participating in the festival.

Later this evening, the Easter car procession will be held, the church officials said.

The special feature of the celebrations is the "padayatra" by hundreds of pilgrims from various places.

During the eight-day period between Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday, pilgrims carry big wooden crosses on their shoulders, arrive at Vailankanni on foot and participate in the prayers.

At Tarangambadi in the district, special prayers were held at the New Jerusalem church, believed to be Asia's oldest protestant church.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.