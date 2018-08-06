Karunanidhi Under Continuous Monitoring After Heath Declines: Updates

M Karunanidhi was admitted to hospital after he developed urinary tract infection. (File)

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam President M Karunanidhi's health declined today, Chennai's Kauvery Hospital said in a statement. The DMK chief was admitted to the Chennai hospital more than a week ago after he contracted urinary tract infection and developed fever. On July 31, the hospital said the leader would require an extended period of hospitalisation due to "decline" in his general health.

In the statement issued today, Kauvery Hospital said the DMK President is under constant monitoring. "His response to medical intervention over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis," the statement read.

Here are the updates on the health of DMK President Karunanidhi.

