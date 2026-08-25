MK Stalin Moves Madras High Court Challenging TVK's Win In Stronghold

DMK president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday filed an election petition in the Madras High Court, challenging the election victory of TVK candidate VS Babu from the Kolathur Assembly constituency.

Citing alleged malfunctions in voting machines and irregularities involving VVPAT machines, the petition seeks an order for a recount of votes in the Kolathur constituency.

Stalin has also sought a declaration that V.S. Babu's election be declared void and that he himself be declared the winner.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin lost his stronghold of Kolathur to VS Babu of the newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in the 2026 state assembly elections. In a closely watched contest, Babu secured victory by a margin of 8,795 votes.

Stalin was a three-time MLA from Kolathur, but could not manage to secure the seat for the fourth consecutive time. But despite the setback, Stalin thanked voters, noting that the DMK alliance secured over 1.54 crore votes, with a narrow 3.52 per cent difference from the winning party.

Following the results, VS Babu attributed the victory to party chief Vijay and a local connection. Touching upon the anti-incumbency factor, VS Babu said that his win came against the backdrop of people's desire for change in Tamil Nadu.

"I have won only with our leader. Our leader's face is the face of Tamil Nadu. People wanted a change, and they have changed this. I was born and brought up in that area. We know the pulse of people. It's we who made him (MK Stalin) enter Kolathur. He doesn't know anyone in Kolathur. Whether he is CM or MLA, he should mingle with the local people first. People are watching it," VS Babu told ANI.

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