Tamil Nadu Has Most Coronavirus Cases After Maharashtra

Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: Chennai reported 552 fresh cases today

Tamil Nadu has become the state with the most number of coronavirus cases after Maharashtra. The southern state today reported 688 cases, taking the total to 12,448. Until now Gujarat had the second-highest number of coronavirus cases at 11,745.

Three deaths were reported from Tamil Nadu today, taking the total deaths to 84 in the state. The state capital Chennai reported 552 fresh cases today, taking the total to 7,672 in the city alone.

While Maharashtra with the highest number of coronavirus has not eased the extended lockdown, Tamil Nadu has allowed salons to reopen in rural areas.

Some factories have also started operating in Tamil Nadu, a hub of auto manufacturing in India. Yamaha Motor India has said that it is resuming production at its Kancheepuram plant after getting permission from the revenue and disaster management department of the district.

Liquor shops were allowed to re-open in Tamil Nadu from May 15 after a go-ahead from the Supreme Court. The top court had stayed an order by the Madras High Court that allowed only online sales of liquor amid the coronavirus pandemic. A token system is in place and only 500 tokens are given at each liquor shop everyday.