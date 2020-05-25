Tamil Nadu Sets SOPs As It Allows 25 Flights To Land In Chennai

Chennai is one of the worst-hit cities in Tamil Nadu due to coronavirus.

Hours before domestic flights resumed amid coronavirus lockdown, Tamil Nadu on Sunday agreed to allow 25 flights to land in Chennai every day as it listed SOPs for the passengers. The state, which has the second highest number of coronavirus cases in India, had earlier written to the centre asking for domestic air travel to be deferred to the lockdown's end on May 31. Chennai is one of the worst affected cities in the country, Edappadi K. Palaniswami government had said.

In Tamil Nadu, a 14-day quarantine will be mandatory for both asymptomatic and symptomatic passengers and they can chose to be isolated at their homes or a hotel, the state has said.

Symptomatic passengers would be tested and those who test positive as "severe" or "moderate" cases will be hospitalised. A home quarantine has been advised for mild cases.

Those who test negative will also be sent on a 14-day home quarantine.

All passengers will be stamped with an indelible quarantine seal before exit from the airport.

Only those who fill up a self-declaration form online on the government portal - http://tnepass.tnega.org - about being asymptomatic and obtain an E-entry pass would be allowed to exit airports in the state.

False information, officials concerned said, will draw penal action.

People showing symptoms of the highly infectious disease, those from containment areas and those who tested positive in the last two months aren't eligible to travel to Tamil Nadu.

Pick up vehicles with one passenger will be allowed at the airport to take passengers.

The state has not resumed public transport largely except auto rickshaws, which are not allowed in Chennai.

In a letter to the Civil Aviation Secretary, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam also asked for "barest minimum possible" flights from Gujarat and Maharashtra" citing high incidents.

On Sunday, the state's tally crossed the 16,000-mark with 765 new cases. Earlier in the day the state government permitted 17 industrial estates in Chennai to reopen with 25 per cent work force from today.