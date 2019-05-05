Cop's Timely Gesture Helps Student Take NEET Exam In Coimbatore

The gesture of the policeman won the appreciation of people at the exam centre. (Representational)

A police constable's timely gesture helped a student appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, or NEET exam as it is famously known, on Sunday after he arrived at the examination hall without his photograph.

The constable P Saravanakumar, who was on security duty at Coimbatore's National Model School, a NEET exam centre, noticed a student looking helpless and wandering about aimlessly.

Upon inquiry, the student told the constable he had forgotten to bring his photograph, without which one cannot take the test.

Right away, Mr Saravankumar handed over Rs 40 to the anxious student to help him take the photograph, which he eventually took and attended the exam.

The gesture of the policeman won the appreciation of people at the exam centre.

NEET is held as an entrance test for admission to medical and dental colleges across India.

