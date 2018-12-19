NIA Raids Houses Of Men Accused In Plot To Kill Hindu Outfit Leaders

The searches started after NIA officials reached the city this morning (Representational)

NIA raided three places in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore Wednesday in connection with the alleged plot to kill Hindu outfit leaders, officials said.

Police arrested five people in September on a tip-off that they had hatched a plan to kill Hindu Makkal Katchi chief Arjun Sampath and Hindu Munnani leader Mookambikai Mani, among some others. Later, two more were arrested for giving them shelter and arranging transport for them.

According to police, these people were inspired by ISIS modules and other terror outfits and hatched the plot. The investigation was subsequently handed over to the National Investigating Agency or NIA.

Today's raids were conducted at the houses of three of those arrested. The searches started after NIA officials reached the city this morning, police said.

They carried out searches at the houses of Faisal in Ukkadam, Ashiq in Chandran Street and Anwar in Kuniamuthur, police said.