Coimbatore Man Begins Solo 8,000 Km Bike Expedition For 'World Peace'

L Madhan is an avid biker and has carried long solo expeditions before.

Dressed in the rider's gear, with a customised bike, L Madhan from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore has begun a unique solo bike expedition to promote world peace. Madhan will be travelling for 22 days, covering 8,000 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

Madhan said, since the state government does not provide any support to bike riders who undertake expeditions for socials causes, he will be doing so with his own money.

"In today's times, we see a lot of people fighting in the world. I feel that we should all treat each other as brothers and sisters. To create this awareness, I decided to take the expedition for world peace," said Madhan, who is an avid biker and has carried long solo expeditions before.

"Ready to fly," Madhan wrote in his Facebook post before starting his journey.

His customised bike with a national flag and slogans like "Born Free; Eat, Sleep, Drift; Solo Rider" has become a head-turner in Coimbatore. Madhan has also mounted a camera on his helmet to record his solo expedition.

The expedition, that began on Thursday from Coimbatore, will continue till Kashmir and back to Kanyakumari and cover around 8,000 km.



