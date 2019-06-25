Coimbatore Man Finds 35-Year-Old Meteoroid Stone In Farmhouse

Geological Survey of India confirmed that it's a meteoroid stone.

A Coimbatore man, Lakshmi Narayan, has found a 35-year-old meteoroid stone in his farmhouse. He visited the collectorate office to hand over the stone to the respective authorities on Monday.

"While I was cleaning my farmhouse, I found a meteoroid stone which landed in my late elder brother's farm 35-years ago. I visited Geological Survey of India office in Chennai and they confirmed that this is not a normal stone, it's a meteoroid stone. They instructed me to hand it over to the respective authorities," Lakshmi Narayan told news agency ANI.

Since the day Lakshmi Narayan found this stone in his farmhouse, he has been approaching various mine department authorities to hand it over to them. He visited the district collectorate office on Monday and gave it to them.

