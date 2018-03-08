Chased By Cop For Not Wearing Helmet, Woman Pillion Dies After Falling The woman's husband, Raja, was riding his two-wheeler without a helmet and did not stop at a checkpoint near Thiruverumbur.

A traffic policeman has been arrested in connection with the incident (Representational photo) Chennai: A young woman, who was riding pillion with her husband on a two-wheeler in Tamil Nadu's Trichy district, died on Wednesday after she fell from the vehicle while being chased by the police for not wearing helmets.



A traffic policeman has been arrested.





The woman's husband, Raja, was riding his two-wheeler without a helmet and did not stop at a checkpoint near Thiruverumbur. A traffic inspector, Kamaraj, chased the couple on another two-wheeler. At one point during the chase, Raja lost balance and the couple fell down.





Some locals allege at this point the traffic inspector kicked her, causing the death. Another version says the woman was run over by another vehicle after she fell. Some people allege the officer was drunk.





However, a senior officer NDTV spoke to, said, "She died because of the fall. The police should not have chased this way. We are investigating."



The tragedy has triggered public anger. Hundreds of people gathered near Tiruverumbur disrupting traffic for around two hours, demanding the arrest of the policemen responsible.



In January, a police sub inspector was transferred in Chennai after a 21-year-old cab driver immolated himself after he was allegedly fined, harassed and beaten up for not wearing a seat belt.



