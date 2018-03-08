Chased By Cop For Not Wearing Helmet, Woman Pillion Dies After Falling

A traffic policeman has been arrested.
The woman's husband, Raja, was riding his two-wheeler without a helmet and did not stop at a checkpoint near Thiruverumbur. A traffic inspector, Kamaraj, chased the couple on another two-wheeler. At one point during the chase, Raja lost balance and the couple fell down.
Some locals allege at this point the traffic inspector kicked her, causing the death. Another version says the woman was run over by another vehicle after she fell. Some people allege the officer was drunk.
However, a senior officer NDTV spoke to, said, "She died because of the fall. The police should not have chased this way. We are investigating."
In January, a police sub inspector was transferred in Chennai after a 21-year-old cab driver immolated himself after he was allegedly fined, harassed and beaten up for not wearing a seat belt.