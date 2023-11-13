Cases Against 2,246 For Bursting Firecrackers On Diwali In Tamil Nadu

A total of 2,095 persons were arrested and later released on bail by police. (Representational)

As many as 2,206 cases have been filed across Tamil Nadu for violating the Supreme Court's 2-hour cap for bursting firecrackers during Deepavali celebrations, the state police said on Monday.

The cases were filed against 2,246 persons for bursting firecrackers by breaching the fixed duration (6 to 7 in the morning and 7 pm to 8 pm) norm of the apex court, a state police release here said.

A total of 2,095 persons were arrested and later released on bail by police.

Out of the over 2,200 cases filed, the maximum of 568 was registered in Chennai.

Deepavali was celebrated on November 12.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)