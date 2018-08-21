'Bring Your Own Utensils' In Tamil Nadu Hotels To Get Discount

The practice is being followed across districts. (Representational)

To encourage customers do away with plastic bags for carrying food parcels, hotels in Tamil Nadu have announced discounts to those who bring utensils.

The move by the hospitality industry comes in the backdrop of the state government's decision to ban use of plastic paper cups, water sachets, straws and carry bags with effect from January 1, 2019.

However, polythene sachets used for packing milk, curd, oil and medical utilities would be exempted from the ban.

"The plan is to make them bring utensils and vessels to carry the food. A resolution was passed recently, offering five per cent discount on the bill if customers bring the utensils," President of Chennai Hotels Association M Ravi said.

"The practice of serving food in utensils brought by customers is being implemented across districts..," he said.

To a query whether the services offered by some food delivery firms would get affected, Ravi said talks were on with such service providers on how food could be delivered.

"Aluminium foils are used during packing instead of plastic bags; banana leaves also come in handy. The discount offer is to make customers bring their own containers," another official of the association from Vellore said.

In June, Chief Minister K Palaniswami had announced in the state Assembly that use of some plastic items, including non-biodegradable bags, would be banned from January 1, 2019 in the interest of the environment and to 'gift a plastic-free' state to the future generations.