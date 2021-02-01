Bomb Threat By Woman Caller To Tamil Nadu Airport A Hoax: Officials

Sniffer dogs and metal detectors were used, but no explosive material was found. (Representational)

A bomb threat by a suspected woman caller to the airport here on Monday turned out to be a hoax, after security personnel launched a thorough search, officials said.

No explosive substance was found after various areas of the airport were checked.

The officials told news agency PTI that the caller told the airport manager that a bomb would go off there, following which personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which manages guards the airport, and the police took up a search after evacuating the passengers and others.

Sniffer dogs and metal detectors were used, but no explosive material was found.

The caller also said some officials of the airport were not qualified enough to hold their respective posts and demanded they be removed, the officials added.

Airport authorities said they were probing the matter.

Earlier, after the threat call was received, security at the airport in Chennai was also stepped up.