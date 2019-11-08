'BJP Trying To Saffronise Me... Won't Get Trapped': Rajinikanth's Warning

Rajinikanth will be honoured with a special award at the International Film Festival of India

South superstar-turned-politician Rajinikanth has said the BJP "is attempting to saffronise" him but he "will not be trapped" -- a comment seen by many as an attempt to end speculation that he may collaborate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party. Referring to a recent controversy triggered by BJP Tamil Nadu, which released photos of ancient Tamil poet Tiruvalluvar dressed in saffron, the 68-year-old actor said he, like Tiruvalluvar, "would not get trapped".

"The BJP has not made any offer to me join them. But the BJP is attempting to saffronise me just like they are saffronising Tiruvalluvar. I will not get trapped, nor will Tiruvalluvar," he said.

The actor-politician also warned the BJP to focus on more serious issues.

"Making Tiruvalluvar wear a saffron stole is BJP's agenda. I think all these issues are blown out of proportion. There are issues which are of greater importance which need to be discussed. I think this is a silly issue," he was quoted by news agency ANI.

Rajinikanth's comment comes only days after the centre announced he would be honoured with the Icon of Golden Jubilee award at the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India, to be held in Goa later this month.

Speculation surrounding the actor's entry into active politics, potentially with the BJP, has increased in recent weeks, with the state wing of the party actively persuading him to join their side.

The actor himself, who in 2017 said he would enter the political arena "if God willed", is reportedly planning his entry ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections.

Many believed Rajinikanth was leaning towards the BJP after he announced his entry into politics; the actor was a supporter of Prime Minister Modi's demonetisation policy that was enforced exactly three years ago today.

However, today's comments, coupled with a cryptic remark made last year, may offer some hope to the opposition in the state, which is led by the DMK.

Last year, when asked if the BJP is a "dangerous party" that requires a national anti-BJP Front, Rajinikanth replied: "They are thinking so... so it must be so".

The actor's remark about the BJP trying to "saffronise" him were made this morning after actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan and he unveiled a bust of late Tamil film director K Balachander at the Makkal Needhi Maiam chief's production offices in Chennai.

