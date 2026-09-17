After 17 Years, Grand Spiritual Renewal At Madurai's Meenakshi Temple

Nearly two lakh devotees thronged the four mada streets (sacred pathways) around Madurai's iconic Meenakshi Amman Temple this morning, as the centuries-old temple saw its Maha Kumbabishekam after a gap of 17 years.

The key consecration rituals unfolded in a tightly timed sequence - beginning at 7.40 am atop the golden vimanas and rajagopurams, followed by the Meenakshi Amman sanctum at 7.55 am and the Sundareswarar sanctum at 8.10 am.

For devotees, it was more than a major religious ceremony. The Kumbabishekam is traditionally seen as a renewal of the temple's sacred presence following restoration work - and at a temple as historic and prominent as Meenakshi Amman, the occasion carries the character of a once-in-a-generation spiritual event.

Sathya, who watched the ceremony from close quarters with a special pass, described it as a deeply personal moment. "It's a lifetime opportunity. I am blessed," she said.

For Parthiban, watching from one of the mada streets, it was equally overwhelming. "It was a divine moment," he said.

The ceremony also marked the culmination of years of restoration and conservation work.

The previous Kumbabishekam was held in April 2009. The customary cycle is generally around 12 years, but the temple could not hold the ceremony in 2021, after a major fire in the Veeravasantharayar Mandapam in February 2018 caused extensive damage. Restoration, conservation work, litigation and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns contributed to the delay.

Nearly Rs 40 crore has been spent on the restoration and associated works, with 186 works being taken up as part of the preparations, according to official figures reported earlier.

The temple itself carries layers of Madurai's history. The shrine has ancient Pandya-era roots, while much of the monumental structure visible today took shape under the Nayak rulers, following damage during the invasions of the 14th century.

Historian Nandita Krishna points to the invasion led by Malik Kafur, the general of Alauddin Khalji, during which Madurai was attacked and the temple suffered major damage. The Nayak rulers subsequently rebuilt and expanded the temple complex.

That long history was on display today as thousands gathered below the towering gopurams to witness the ritual from the streets, viewing areas and large LED screens installed across the city.

The administration had mounted an extensive security and civic operation for the event. Six thousand five hundred police personnel were deployed, while arrangements were made for drinking water, medical assistance, ambulances, parking, traffic regulation and other emergency services.

Official preparations included medical camps and dedicated intensive-care facilities, with large numbers of visitors expected in the city.

Madurai was also given a local holiday for the occasion, as the city effectively transformed itself into one vast viewing area around the temple.

But the run-up to the consecration was not without controversy. The temple's board of trustees had alleged that the government did not adequately consult them over arrangements, including issues relating to invitations and distribution of passes. The government, however, rejected allegations of interference in temple administration.

Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar said the government departments were focused on the safety and convenience of devotees, while temple-related matters remained the responsibility of the temple administration.

For the devotees who filled Madurai's streets today, however, the focus was firmly on the ritual itself - the sacred water being poured over the temple's towering vimanas and gopurams, marking the renewal of a temple that has remained at the heart of Madurai's spiritual and cultural life for centuries.