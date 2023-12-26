'Acts Like A Toy Chief Minister': E Palaniswami's Swipe At MK Stalin

He further lashed out at DMK leader and TN Youth and Sports Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the DMK government in Tamil Nadu and said on Tuesday that the DMK government has no achievements in the state.

Mr Palaniswami was addressing the AIADMK General Council and Executive Committee meeting in Chennai.

"DMK government is inactive and MK Stalin acts as a toy Chief Minister. This government made an achievement in corruption. There are no other achievements by this government but corruption. Commission, collection and corruption are DMK's achievements and all the departments are full of it. DMK is the only government in India that was dismissed for corruption," said Mr Palaniswami.

He further lashed out at DMK leader and TN Youth and Sports Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin and said, "Udhayanidhi Stalin criticised the AIADMK's Madhurai conference. He said the DMK Youth Wing Conference won't be like the AIADMK Conference. He said the DMK's Salem Conference would set an example. After he said such things the DMK Youth Wing Conference which was scheduled at Salem has been postponed three times," Mr Palaniswami added.

AIADMK General Secretary further said that when DMK criticises AIADMK, they should have control over their tongue as criticism of AIADMK being an amateur in politics cannot be accepted and Mr Udhayanidhi does not have any such right.

He further claimed that Tamil Nadu is number one in India because AIADMK ruled the state for 30 years with the guidance of M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) and Jayalalithaa. No party has ruled Tamil Nadu for 30 years like AIADMK, he added.

"Stalin always says that the AIADMK regime is full of corruption. But state people know who is in prison after doing corruption under which government. Recently, the court has sentenced one Minister, but few are still waiting for the sentence. The first row in the assembly will vanish. Ministers in the first row of the assembly are not seeing people, they are all waiting for the verdicts from the court. Before the Parliament election, many will be there where they need to be," said Mr Palaniswami.

"Chennai High Court said that the CM could have removed that Minister from the cabinet. But still, he is in the cabinet and the reason for this is that if he was removed then he could talk about the CM and CM too would go to his place. Present CM is scared of that and that's why he is silent on this," he added.

This was an attack on the DMK by Mr Palaniswami over Madras High Court's verdict which sentenced DMK leader K Ponmudi to three years of simple imprisonment in a case of disproportionate assets (DA).

The AIADMK General Secretary, during his address, also spoke about the Southern Districts of Tamil Nadu which were affected by floods recently and how when the people were suffering, CM MK Stalin went to Delhi.

"He (MK Stalin) did not go to Thoothukudi to meet people who are electing us, he did not have time for that but he went to Delhi to attend the INDIA alliance meeting as they need power to save this government which is doing corruption in all departments," said Mr Palaniswami.

Further reacting to DMK raising questions on AIADMK for not condemning the central government and asking for financial help, Mr Palaniswami said that this has already been explained that this was for the problem of the people and no politics should be done on this.

He further said, "The state government should not escape by complaining against the central government and in the same way the central government while understanding people's problem, should also allocate required funds to the state. Without expecting funds from the central government, the AIADMK government with state funds has solved the problem struggles."

Mr Palaniswami also reacted to Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'father's money' jibe and said, "Udhayanidhi Stalin does not know how to talk. He is an uncivilized minister. You can speak anything but people would get affected by that."

"We are in the place of asking and they are in the place of giving so we need to ask in the right way and we need to get the required relief funds to help people,' he added.

Mr Udhayanidhi had spoken about the alleged non-disbursal of funds to Tamil Nadu by the Centre earlier this month, saying, "We are not asking for anyone's father's money. We are only asking for the share of tax paid by the people of Tamil Nadu."

