Abused By Superior, Sub Inspector Attempts Suicide

The sub-inspector pinned a note on the notice board at the police station against the inspector and tried to hang himself in another part of the building, they said.

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: October 15, 2018 21:42 IST
His colleagues, spotted the note, rushed to the area and prevented Sub Inspector from committing suicide.

Kodaikanal: 

A Sub Inspector allegedly attempted to commit suicide Monday after the inspector verbally abused him a couple of days ago, police said.

The sub-inspector pinned a note on the notice board at the police station against the inspector and tried to hang himself in another part of the building, they said.

His colleagues, who spotted the note, rushed to the area and prevented the Sub Inspector from committing suicide.



