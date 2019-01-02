75-Year-Old Doctor Dies In Suspected Elephant Attack In Tamil Nadu

The man was found dead today in the forest of Vellingiri Hills near Coimbatore. (Representational)

A 75-year-old doctor, practicing traditional medicine, was found dead today in the forest of Vellingiri Hills near Coimbatore.

The man, identified as Kitty of Mullankadu tribal village, left home for the hills on Tuesday afternoon to collect medicinal herbs but did not return, the police said.

Since Mr Kitty would usually return home before dusk, the villagers went in search for him today morning and found his body with injury marks, allegedly caused by an elephant, the police said.

Forest officials and the police sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem.