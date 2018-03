A 60-year-old man was seriously injured after he was attacked by a leopard in a village near today, police said.Sundaraman was grazing his goats in Thambatty village, some eight kms away, when a leopard suddenly appeared from behind and attacked him, inflicting serious injuries on his neck, head and abdomen around 10.15 AM, they said.Hearing his screams, people in the vicinity came to the spot and managed to scare away the animal.Mr Sundaram was taken to the government hospital here and then referred to Coimbatore government hospital for further treatment, they added.