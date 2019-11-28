Tamil Nadu Man, 23, Killed For Marrying Girl Against Her Brother's Wish

A case was registered after the event and two special teams were formed to investigate (Representational)

Five people have been arrested for allegedly murdering a 23-year-old man because he married a girl against the wish of her brother, police said.

Nambiraj was murdered on November 25 by a gang which called him to a railway level-crossing under the pretext of mediating with the girl's brother and hacked him to death, the police said.

Later, the gang threw his body on the railway track and the body was crushed by a passenger train, they said. A case was registered and two special teams were formed to investigate.

Chellasamy, the girl's brother, was angry with Nambirajan as he was challenged by the latter that he would kidnap the girl and marry her, the police said. Chellasamy said he did not like Nambirajan as he

behaved like a rowdy.

As he said, Nambiraj kidnapped Chellasamy's sister and married her. This made the girl's brother all the more angry and he got the man killed and his body hurled on the track to make it appear an accident.