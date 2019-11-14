4 Students Die In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore After Getting Hit By A Train

The students were intoxicated and failed to notice the train, police said (Representational)

Four students, who were walking along the railway track near Coimbatore, reportedly under the influence of liquor, were killed after being hit by a Chennai-bound express train today, police said.

Five youths had consumed liquor near a college in the city on the night of Wednesday and were walking on the railway track when the incident occurred, they said.

They failed to notice the Alappuzha-Chennai train coming towards them, resulting in the death of four of them on the spot.

Another youth sustained serious injuries, they added.

The victims were aged between 21 and 23 years. Investigation is on, police said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.